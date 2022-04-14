Relieve the Best Coachella Fashion Looks Of All Time

Watch : Best Celebrity Coachella Styles Over the Years

Bust out the fringed vests and slip on those platform sandals, the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is here.

After canceling in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the desert festival will resume over two weekends—April 15–17 and April 22–24—at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.. As usual, it promises to be packed with sounds, stars and, of course, showstopping style.

While fans will no doubt turn out to see headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia (who replaced Kanye West after he abruptly pulled out), we all know the real star of the festival is the fashion.

Whether its Zoë Kravitz dancing in the crowd in a grunge-inspired getup or Katy Perry attending a VIP party in a luxe Lanvin dress, all eyes will be fixated on who wore what at the festival.

The same goes for the performers, including Lizzo, who slayed the stage in 2019 wearing a red sparkly bodysuit and G Eazy who went for a retro tropical vibe while performing in 2018.