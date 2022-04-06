Twitter Is Finally Adding This Highly Requested Feature

Not a typo—Twitter is adding an edit button.
Twitter's communications team announced the popular app has an edit button in the works, per a tweet shared on April 5. The post read, "now that everyone is asking… yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year!"
The announcement comes after tech mogul Elon Musk—who recently purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter—tweeted a poll on April 4 asking users whether or not the social media platform should add an edit button. The results showed 74 percent of voters in favor of the feature.
However, Twitter seemingly addressed Elon's poll in their April 5 tweet, clarifying that there was no correlation. The company's post read, "no, we didn't get the idea from a poll."
According to Twitter, the company plans to test out the edit button on Twitter Blue, the app's monthly subscription feature, "in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn't, and what's possible."
Following this announcement, Jay Sullivan, the head of consumer product at Twitter, posted a thread to address the dangers that could come with this update.
"Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation," Jay wrote. "Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work."
With this in mind, many Twitter users have shared their ideas on how to ease this possible transparency issue.
"Make it a feature that exists for only, say, 2 minutes after you tweet, to allow for typo corrections," one user suggested, while another wrote, "please make sure: A) it's clear a tweet has been edited B) that past versions can be viewed."
While an edit button is very much welcomed in the Twitterverse, it seems users also want cautions in place before they deem it retweet-worthy.