How Kelianne Stankus' DM to Chase Mattson Sparked One of TikTok's Hottest Couples

In an exclusive interview with E! News, TikTok stars Kelianne Stankus and Chase Mattson looked back on their love story and teased a very special wedding.

Watch: TikTok's Highest Paid Stars: Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio & More

You just never know what can go down in the DMs.
 
When Kelianne Stankus, 26, came across Chase Mattson's Instagram profile, she couldn't look away. According to the TikTok star, his smile and green eyes left her curious to know more. As a result, she messaged him to say hi.
 
After Chase, 27, spotted the message on April 25, 2020—yes, he remembers the exact date—he couldn't leave her hanging.
 
"She had a nice butt," he joked to E! News at eBay & GBK Brand Bar's pre-Oscars 2022 event before revealing what actually impressed him the most. "She just felt really genuine and real. It's really hard to find people like that nowadays."
 
Close to two years later, the content creators are engaged and planning their dream wedding. And while the duo never expected to find love during the coronavirus pandemic, both Kelianne and Chase are savoring every moment in their relationship. With less than two months to go until their wedding, the pair is hard at work finalizing their big day.

"I think the vibe from the beginning was just enchanted, fairy-tale wedding," Kelianne teased. "Just magical." 

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar

As for her wedding dress, Kelianne is keeping most of the details top secret in hopes of surprising Chase. But, she told E! News, "It's everything that I've ever wanted in a dress. It's like princess/fairy tale, and I might have more than one."
 
Both the bride and groom have jam-packed schedules these days—with Kelianne working on new music and Chase preparing for a cameo appearance in the film Rosé All Day—but both make sure to stop and smell the roses.
 
"I have always said this that I love Chase's patience," Kelianne shared. "He's always very patient with me and I appreciate that a lot."

Chase added, "She's an amazing woman. I'm just super blessed to have her in my life. I wouldn't have anybody else."
 
Keep reading to learn more about this couple who deserve more than a like on TikTok.
 

Instagram
First-Date Memories

After chatting online for several months during the coronavirus pandemic, Kelianne Stankus and Chase Mattson were finally able to enjoy in-person dates. "For one of our first dates," Chase said, "we went to Pacific City [in Huntington Beach, Calif.] for dinner." 

Instagram
Surprise Sparks

"I had just sworn off looking for somebody and here she comes just flying into my DMs," Chase recalled. "It definitely caught me by surprise because it was in the beginning of the pandemic. We got to know each other a lot quicker than everybody else." 

Instagram
Spooky Season

When celebrating Halloween 2021, the couple enjoyed date night at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. 

Instagram
Heat Wave

"Aloha is a value, one of unconditional love," Chase wrote on Instagram when enjoying a couple's trip to Hawaii. 

Instagram
Feeling Lucky

While in Las Vegas for a couple's trip, they displayed some PDA during a visit to Top Golf.  

Instagram
Modern Family

Chase is more than excited to celebrate his wedding with the two daughters he shares with ex-wife Devyn Jackson. "They are definitely flower girls, and they are so excited about that," he said. "My oldest doesn't like wearing dresses, so she's not too happy about wearing a dress. They love Kelianne and vice versa, so I'm really happy about that." 

Instagram
Bright Future

A wedding won't stop these TikTok stars from doing what they love. "Even if you're in a relationship, continue to pursue your dreams," Kelianne told E! News." You can have your partner and you can grow together as a couple and grow in your career." 

Instagram
Home Run

When it comes to the game of love, these two are big winners. 

