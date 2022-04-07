How Kelianne Stankus' DM to Chase Mattson Sparked One of TikTok's Hottest Couples

Watch : TikTok's Highest Paid Stars: Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio & More

You just never know what can go down in the DMs.



When Kelianne Stankus, 26, came across Chase Mattson's Instagram profile, she couldn't look away. According to the TikTok star, his smile and green eyes left her curious to know more. As a result, she messaged him to say hi.



After Chase, 27, spotted the message on April 25, 2020—yes, he remembers the exact date—he couldn't leave her hanging.



"She had a nice butt," he joked to E! News at eBay & GBK Brand Bar's pre-Oscars 2022 event before revealing what actually impressed him the most. "She just felt really genuine and real. It's really hard to find people like that nowadays."



Close to two years later, the content creators are engaged and planning their dream wedding. And while the duo never expected to find love during the coronavirus pandemic, both Kelianne and Chase are savoring every moment in their relationship. With less than two months to go until their wedding, the pair is hard at work finalizing their big day.