Alicia Vikander Gives Rare Insight Into Family Life With Son and Husband Michael Fassbender

Family first.

Alicia Vikander may be an Oscar winning-actress, but her main focus remains on her husband Michael Fassbender and their child. In the May issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, the 33-year-old revealed that she and the 45-year-old actor coordinate their schedules so that they can always be together as a family-of-three.

"In my little family, with my husband and my child, we travel together, always," she said. "That's the rule. We do jobs so one of us can always be with the baby."

Alicia and Michael met and fell in love in 2014 on the set of the heartbreaking film The Light Between Oceans. After a top-secret engagement, the ultra-private couple exchanged vows in Ibiza in October 2017.

"It's not about being secretive," Alicia told Vogue a few weeks after the wedding. "It's just about choosing the few things that you keep private."

Michael previously brushed off the pair's elusive reputation, saying he knew how to avoid being asked about his romantic life.