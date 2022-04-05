Paula Patton Responds to Backlash Over Fried Chicken Recipe

Watch : Paula Patton Talks Costume for "Warcraft"

The instructions called for fried, but the Internet has roasted Paula Patton's chicken recipe.

The actress put on her apron and showed off her mom's fried chicken recipe in an Instagram video on March 4. But after sharing her instructions, fans were up in arms, criticizing everything from the recipe itself to Paula's skills.

Turns out the actress can take the heat and will not get out of the kitchen. "It's all good because everybody's got their own way of making things," Paula said in an April 5 Instagram post, "And I'll take suggestions, I'll make a new kind of fried chicken, but I'm gonna always make my mom's chicken the way she did it. We put the seasoning in the oil and all that. It's just the way we do it."

Paula's oil seasoning was one of her critics' main issues. One user captioned a TikTok video posted to Twitter, "Paula Patton just ruined my day." In the TikTok, the user showcased disbelief over Paula's method of not only washing her chicken, but seasoning it while it cooked in the grease.

"In the grease?," the user exclaimed. "You're seasoning grease!"

Others took to Twitter to share their disapproval, with one user adding, "Paula Patton didnt wash her chicken properly, didnt season it, didnt season the flour, seasoned the oil and the chicken was still pink Me calling 911."