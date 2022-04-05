What Farrah Abraham Has Learned After "Life-Changing" Experience at Trauma Center

Farrah Abraham is returning to the spotlight with a new mentality.
The former Teen Mom star told TMZ on April 5 that her experience at a trauma treatment center was "life-changing." Farrah said she used the time at the center to improve her physical and mental health, telling the outlet that she's finally "moving on."
"It didn't only make my year... it made my life." she said. "I'm not going to cry because I'm so happy and grateful, but last time I like broke out in really bad crying and was just having like a midlife crisis, but it happens."
Farrah first announced that she'd be entering treatment in March, telling fans in an Instagram video, "I am taking time for my healing. I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down."
She continued, "No matter your traumas—whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don't see them—I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year after one of my hardest years."
The 30-year-old mother of Sophia Laurent Abraham, 13, told TMZ that she was able to focus on herself and her family through a 12-step program.
"I learned how to move past step points and trauma so that way I can be resilient," she said. "I can have grit and...I can move forward and not let legal problems that bother me...and don't affect my time with my daughter and making friends and getting ready for new career steps."
The reality-TV star also shared that she's transitioning into a new career in comedy, saying, "I think I would really appreciate my voice in stand-up comedy." Farrah said she's meeting with comedian Howie Mandel to work on her material for an upcoming comedy festival.
"I'm really blessed that I can get over my fear of people that I was having," she said, "and now I can really tackle that and overcome it and be onstage."
Farrah started her career on MTV's 16 and pregnant in 2009 where she documented her journey to motherhood and the passing of Derek Underwood, the father to her daughter Sophia. Since then she's been a part of the Teen Mom franchise, Celebrity Big Brother and her own television special Being Farrah.
As she moves to comedy, she said she's sticking to her roots with a "very Teen Mom" comedy set. As she moves on and grows into a stronger awareness of her physical and mental health, she said she hopes comedy will help her continue to grow past trauma.
Farrah added, "Comedic relief is everything we need."