What Farrah Abraham Has Learned After "Life-Changing" Experience at Trauma Center

Farrah Abraham is returning to the spotlight with a new mentality.

The former Teen Mom star told TMZ on April 5 that her experience at a trauma treatment center was "life-changing." Farrah said she used the time at the center to improve her physical and mental health, telling the outlet that she's finally "moving on."

"It didn't only make my year... it made my life." she said. "I'm not going to cry because I'm so happy and grateful, but last time I like broke out in really bad crying and was just having like a midlife crisis, but it happens."

Farrah first announced that she'd be entering treatment in March, telling fans in an Instagram video, "I am taking time for my healing. I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down."

She continued, "No matter your traumas—whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don't see them—I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year after one of my hardest years."