Royals Under Fire: Kate Middleton and Prince William's Rough Trip, Prince Andrew's Unshakable Scandal

Prince William & Kate Middleton CANCEL Caribbean Tour

Platinum Jubilee aside, 2022 hasn't been much of a year for Britain's royal family yet.

Not only because there haven't been any babies or weddings—though something along those lines wouldn't hurt right now—but, rather, because seemingly everywhere they look these days, there's a critic.

Or, in Prince William and Kate Middleton's case, a crowd of them.

For most of their almost 11 years of married life, the future king and his bride were elatedly greeted everywhere they went, whether it was to the English countryside for a day or to the Southern Hemisphere for three weeks. All they had to do was show up and the whirlwind of outfits, quotable exchanges with the folks lucky enough to get face time, and precious family moments would commence.

But things just aren't that simple anymore.