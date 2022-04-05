Thomas Rhett Shares Why He's Waiting to Have Adoption Conversation With 6-Year-Old Daughter Willa Gray

Thomas Rhett doesn't always have the right words.
On the April 4 episode of Hoda Kotb's podcast, Making Space With Hoda Kotb, the country star admitted he has been fielding some "really intense questions" lately from his 6-year-old-daughter Willa Gray—who he and his wife Lauren Akins adopted from Uganda in 2017.
"She asks questions all the time," Thomas, 32, told the Today co-anchor. "She talks to Lauren, like, 'When can we go see my friends in Uganda?'"
While Willa Gray's curiosity may be growing, Thomas admitted he's not ready to have a deep conservation with her about adoption just yet.
"You go, 'Well, what age is the right age?' The world is moving so fast that it's like, to have a conversation with a 6-year-old like that," he said. "Maybe I'm old-school that way but I'm like, 'Maybe we need to wait 'til she's 10."
The "Unforgettable" singer admitted that he and his wife—who are also parents to biological daughters Ada James, 4, Lennon Love, 2 and 4-month-old Lillie Carolina—often struggle to find a balance between telling the truth and preserving their children's innocence.
"They haven't been tainted by the world yet," he continued. "They haven't been jaded by the world yet. They don't see things like adults see things. And so in your parent brain, you're like, 'How can I keep this innocence alive as long as possible?'"
He added, "We try to be as honest as we can without the confusion. But it's freaking hard."
Hoda—who has two adopted daughters of her own—offered up some advice to Thomas, saying her family tries to keep things light and "make jokes" bout the subject.
"Kids are funny, even about everything," Hoda explained. "But you want to preserve where they're from. So they remember, because I feel like you don't know your identity, how are you going to live your life?"
She continued, "You've got to figure out a way to navigate."
Despite the challenges, Thomas revealed that he and his wife have discussed growing their family by adopting another child.
"Lauren's whole dream, she wanted to have five kids," he explained. "Since the day we got married, she's like, 'I want to have five,' and I'm sitting there going, 'That's fine, you know, that would be great.'"
Thomas previously opened up to E! News about the emotional rewards of choosing adoption, gushing that "Willa Gray is literally the joy of my world."
"For me and Lauren, it was one of the most amazing but also challenging experiences of our lives and it is something that totally changed our lives for forever," he shared with E! News during National Adoption Awareness Month back in 2018. "It's one of those things that you should really think hard about, but also know that if you do it, you are giving somebody a chance at a life they may not have had otherwise."
He added, "[It's] something we will more than likely do again."