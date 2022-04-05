Thomas Rhett Shares Why He's Waiting to Have Adoption Conversation With 6-Year-Old Daughter Willa Gray

Watch : Thomas Rhett Gushes Over Daughters & Wife Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett doesn't always have the right words.

On the April 4 episode of Hoda Kotb's podcast, Making Space With Hoda Kotb, the country star admitted he has been fielding some "really intense questions" lately from his 6-year-old-daughter Willa Gray—who he and his wife Lauren Akins adopted from Uganda in 2017.

"She asks questions all the time," Thomas, 32, told the Today co-anchor. "She talks to Lauren, like, 'When can we go see my friends in Uganda?'"

While Willa Gray's curiosity may be growing, Thomas admitted he's not ready to have a deep conservation with her about adoption just yet.

"You go, 'Well, what age is the right age?' The world is moving so fast that it's like, to have a conversation with a 6-year-old like that," he said. "Maybe I'm old-school that way but I'm like, 'Maybe we need to wait 'til she's 10."

The "Unforgettable" singer admitted that he and his wife—who are also parents to biological daughters Ada James, 4, Lennon Love, 2 and 4-month-old Lillie Carolina—often struggle to find a balance between telling the truth and preserving their children's innocence.