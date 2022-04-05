Tory Lanez Arrested in Court for Violating Protective Order Involving Megan Thee Stallion

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Recovering From Multiple Gunshot Wounds

Tory Lanez was remanded into custody on Tuesday, April 5 for violating two types of stay-away orders connected to his former girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC News.



The spokesman told NBC News that the orders included a "temporary criminal restraining order" and a "discovery protective order." A judge set Tory's bail at $350,000 and his trial for the case has been set for September.



Following the hearing, Tory's attorney Shawn Holley told E! News in a statement, "The DA requested that Mr. Peterson's bail be revoked or, in the alternative, that it be increased to $5 million. We are pleased that the Court rejected those outrageous requests."



In October 2020, Tory was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle after allegedly shooting the "Savage" rapper after a night out on July 12.

After Tory was charged, Megan was granted a protective order against him. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2020.