Could Mary Cosby Ever Return to RHOSLC? Meredith Marks Says...

A second chance in Salt Lake? For the recently ousted housewife Mary M. Cosby, it's not entirely out of the question.
At least, that's what her former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Meredith Marks seems to think. The jewelry designer said as much during an exclusive interview with E! News at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 2 after revealing that she'd spoken to Mary that morning.
"She was just chitchatting away," Meredith said. "I was actually with a friend last night who was asking about her. I was like, 'Oh, let's call her.' And we left her [a] voice mail. She called me back this morning."
And despite no longer being on the Bravo series, "She's doing great," Meredith added. "She's very happy. She's at peace with everything."
Mary famously skipped the RHOSLC season two reunion, which sealed her fate on the show, a source close to production told E! in February. "Mary has not been filming," the source noted, "and production has no plans to film with her for season three." (Andy Cohen later confirmed that Mary would indeed no longer be a cast member on the show.)
Hypothetically speaking, though—if Mary was ever given the chance to return to RHOSLC, would she? "I mean, I would never say never," Meredith responded. "But I don't think it's likely."
Though season three will be the show's first without Mary—season two newcomer Jennie Nguyen will also not return as she was fired for sharing several racially insensitive posts—fans shouldn't expect any less drama. In fact, Meredith said viewers are in for "a wild ride."
"I mean, you guys saw season two," she told E! News. "It was crazy, and the chaos just continues."
"We ended last winter with a lot of drama, a lot of conflicts," Meredith added. "And so you'll see us trying to process and hopefully we get some resolution, at least in some of these relationships.
Perhaps she's referring to her friendship with Lisa Barlow. The longtime BFFs had a falling-out that ended in Lisa unloading on Meredith in a vicious hot-mic moment, and though she apologized at the reunion, it was clear that Meredith was still seriously hurt.
But for now, she's channeling her energy into her work and "a lot of very exciting new projects."
"I probably can't really talk much about [it] because a lot of it's going to be integrated into season three," Meredith explained. "But I do have a very exciting new venture that will tie back to everything here tonight. And we are hoping to release our coffee pretty soon."
Her ultimate career goal? "Becoming a lifestyle brand."
