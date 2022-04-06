One Tree Hill’s Craig Sheffer Says Creator Mark Schwahn "Threatened to Fire" Him

Watch : Sophia Bush & Ilana Glazer Discuss Women's Fears for "False Positive"

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz continue to peel back the curtain on the drama that went down on the One Tree Hill set.

On the Drama Queens podcast's April 4 episode, the actresses spoke to co-star Craig Sheffer about his experience with show creator Mark Schwahn, who he says blindsided him by killing off his character, Uncle Keith. As Sheffer told it, Schwahn had told him previously that he'd remain on the CW series "as long as the show runs."

But then, Sheffer said Schwahn called him ahead of filming season three, saying, "‘Yeah, so good news and bad news.' Tells me all about this great thing, [and says,] ‘And then Paul shoots you.' I go, ‘Okay, so I'm dead? Does that mean I don't get paid anymore?' He was like, ‘Yeah.'"

The cast went on to film the shocking episode, in which Keith tries to stop school shooter Jimmy Edwards (Colin Fickers). The gunman ultimately turns the gun on himself, but Dan (Paul Johansson) kills Keith and pins the death on Jimmy.