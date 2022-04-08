The Ultimatum: Here’s How Those Proposals Really Went Down

Watch : Married at First Sight, Ultimatum Peek & Love After Lockup

Warning: contains major spoilers for The Ultimatum.

Love is in the air and on our small screens!

Netflix's new series, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On—hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey—follows six couples on the verge of marriage. Since one partner is ready to get married and the other isn't, an ultimatum is issued.

The couples then choose a new potential partner from the group in order to get a glimpse of two different possible futures. And as fans of the show know, during the decision ceremony, we witnessed not one, but two unprecedented proposals, leaving everyone with dropped jaws and happy tears.

First, we saw Hunter Parr propose to Alexis Maloney. Moments later, Nate Ruggles confessed his undying love to Lauren Kilos, which had some mixed reviews to say the least.

So what actually went down that day? In an E! exclusive interview, we chatted with Hunter and Alexis to get all the deets.

According to Hunter, the producers were aware he was going to propose, he just had to come up with the right moment.

Since Alexis likes "to be the center of attention," he "wanted to do something very special for her."

"It's like what perfect opportunity than when everybody's picking each other," he said, "I kind of catch her off guard and propose to her then and there."