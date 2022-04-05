Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Plans for a Formal Wedding After Las Vegas Ceremony

Watch : Inside Kourtney & Travis' FORMAL Marriage Plans

Dolls, can you keep up with this #Kravis news?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surprised fans around the world with their Las Vegas ceremony on April 4, which took place just hours after their appearance at the 2022 Grammys in Sin City.

However, despite exchanging vows at One Love Wedding Chapel, E! News has learned that the couple has yet to obtain an official marriage license.

"They are not legally married," a source tells E! News. "It was a total joke and something fun for them to do. They were out at Delilah on Sunday night after the Grammys and had a few drinks and decided it would be funny to go to a chapel and get 'married.' They had a little too much fun in Vegas and thought it would be hilarious."

The insider also noted that Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, "have always joked about running away and just doing it at a chapel in Vegas and not telling anyone," adding, "They wanted the photos."