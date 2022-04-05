This Is the Trendiest Neckline for Spring/Summer 2022

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Leave your coats at home because it's time to show some skin now that it's finally spring.
In addition to refreshing your wardrobe with a selection of summer-ready swimsuits and shoes, we suggest adding a few halterneck tops and dresses into the mix for those days when you don't have time to stress over what to wear. Halter necklines are going to be everywhere this season, so you might as well stock up now!
Below, we rounded up 14 halterneck tops, dresses and rompers from places like Nordstrom, Free People, Revolve and Amazon to help you build out your wardrobe for the spring and summer months.
Floerns Women's Solid Criss Cross Halter Sleeveless Top
Rocking this season's latest trends doesn't have to cost you much. Example A: This halter top from Amazon.
Line & Dot Elizabeth Pearl Neck Halter Top
Have you ever seen a top more perfect for a night out? The pearl neckline is everything.
Superdown Grace Cross Front Dress
Turn up the heat with this figure-hugging dress.
SheIn Women's Plus Cowl Neck Draped Halter Top
Dress this stretchy, lightweight halter top up or down depending on the occasion.
Maryal Romper
Prepare for warmer days ahead by adding this adorable romper to your wardrobe.
ASOS Design Cross Neck Wrap Beach Dress in Chocolate
Headed somewhere tropical? This wrap dress is a stunning option.
Lively and Lovely Black Halter Two-Piece Midi Dress
This set is the definition of chic. Pair it with some strappy heels and you'll be ready to hit the town!
Cross My Heart Duo Bodysuit
This versatile bodysuit comes in five colors, so you can wear this style on repeat.
Printed Logo Mini Dress Multi
Whether you're staying local or catching flights all summer long, this satin slip dress is a great style to have on hand. We're obsessed with the colorful logo print!
Naked Wardrobe Crisscross Cutout Faux Leather Underwire Bodysuit
You're sure to turn heads in this ultra-flattering faux leather bodysuit, which also comes in black.
WDIRARA Women's Leopard Print Halter Top
Show off your fierce side when repping this leopard halter top.
ASOS Design Crochet Twist Front Halter Neck Top
This top combines this season's biggest trends: halter necklines and crochet!
Lilja Cream Floral Print Maxi Dress
If you have a wedding or shower on your calendar, we suggest adding this floral maxi dress to your cart ASAP.
River Island Geo Print Halter Neck Jumpsuit
Groovy, baby! This jumpsuit would so cute with a pair of platform sandals.
MANGOPOP Women's Halter Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
You can never have too many bodysuits, especially when they're only $19!
Still in the mood to shop? Check out Abercrombie & Fitch's new activewear line!