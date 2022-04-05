Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Las Vegas After Grammys

This Is the Trendiest Neckline for Spring/Summer 2022

The halterneck is back and better than ever!

By Emily Spain, Carly Shihadeh Apr 05, 2022 6:58 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Halter Trend, Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Zoe KravitzGetty Images/Shutterstock

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Leave your coats at home because it's time to show some skin now that it's finally spring.

In addition to refreshing your wardrobe with a selection of summer-ready swimsuits and shoes, we suggest adding a few halterneck tops and dresses into the mix for those days when you don't have time to stress over what to wear. Halter necklines are going to be everywhere this season, so you might as well stock up now!

Below, we rounded up 14 halterneck tops, dresses and rompers from places like Nordstrom, Free People, Revolve and Amazon to help you build out your wardrobe for the spring and summer months.

read
How to Rock the Latest Spring Shoe Trends for Under $60

Floerns Women's Solid Criss Cross Halter Sleeveless Top

Rocking this season's latest trends doesn't have to cost you much. Example A: This halter top from Amazon.

$16
Amazon

Line & Dot Elizabeth Pearl Neck Halter Top

Have you ever seen a top more perfect for a night out? The pearl neckline is everything.

$81
$73
Revolve

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Las Vegas After Grammys

2
Exclusive

Christy Giles’ Husband Jan Cilliers Reacts to Her Cause of Death

3

Jason Momoa Sets the Record Straight on Kate Beckinsale Romance Rumors

Superdown Grace Cross Front Dress

Turn up the heat with this figure-hugging dress.

$72
Revolve

SheIn Women's Plus Cowl Neck Draped Halter Top

Dress this stretchy, lightweight halter top up or down depending on the occasion.

$16
Amazon

Maryal Romper

Prepare for warmer days ahead by adding this adorable romper to your wardrobe.

$138
Free People

ASOS Design Cross Neck Wrap Beach Dress in Chocolate

Headed somewhere tropical? This wrap dress is a stunning option.

$40
$26
ASOS

Lively and Lovely Black Halter Two-Piece Midi Dress

This set is the definition of chic. Pair it with some strappy heels and you'll be ready to hit the town!

$78
Lulus

Cross My Heart Duo Bodysuit

This versatile bodysuit comes in five colors, so you can wear this style on repeat. 

$50
Free People

Printed Logo Mini Dress Multi

Whether you're staying local or catching flights all summer long, this satin slip dress is a great style to have on hand. We're obsessed with the colorful logo print!

$245
Fiorucci

Naked Wardrobe Crisscross Cutout Faux Leather Underwire Bodysuit

You're sure to turn heads in this ultra-flattering faux leather bodysuit, which also comes in black.

$68
Nordstrom

WDIRARA Women's Leopard Print Halter Top

Show off your fierce side when repping this leopard halter top.

$18-$24
Amazon

ASOS Design Crochet Twist Front Halter Neck Top

This top combines this season's biggest trends: halter necklines and crochet!

$26
$15
ASOS

Lilja Cream Floral Print Maxi Dress

If you have a wedding or shower on your calendar, we suggest adding this floral maxi dress to your cart ASAP.

$89
Lulus

River Island Geo Print Halter Neck Jumpsuit

Groovy, baby! This jumpsuit would so cute with a pair of platform sandals.

$84
Nordstrom

MANGOPOP Women's Halter Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

You can never have too many bodysuits, especially when they're only $19!

$19
Amazon

Still in the mood to shop? Check out Abercrombie & Fitch's new activewear line!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Las Vegas After Grammys

2
Exclusive

Christy Giles’ Husband Jan Cilliers Reacts to Her Cause of Death

3

Jason Momoa Sets the Record Straight on Kate Beckinsale Romance Rumors

4

Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola's Causes of Death Confirmed

5

New Marilyn Monroe Documentary Confirms Longtime "Family Secret"