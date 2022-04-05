23 Under $35 Fashion Finds You Won’t Believe Are From H&M

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.
As much as we love scoring great deals on must-have fashion for the season, we also love finding pieces that are surprisingly affordable at regular prices. Today, we're bringing you some really cute spring finds from H&M.
We love shopping at H&M for their trendy styles and budget-friendly prices. Yet, we were still surprised to find they have a ton of cute styles for less than $35. We're talking spring must-haves like floral dresses, jeans, lightweight cardigans, blazers and more. These are pieces that look way more expensive than they are.
In addition to these affordable finds, H&M is also offering free shipping on your order with no minimum purchase for today only. There's no better time to shop!
We've rounded up some of our favorite under $35 spring styles from H&M. Check those out below.
H&M Smocked Floral Dress
This smocked floral minidress is the pretty springtime piece you need for a garden party or a Sunday brunch al fresco. According to reviews, the dress is beautiful, the fit is comfortable and it's super affordable at jut $15.
H&M Ruffle-Detail Dress
Throw this flowy sunshine yellow dress on and you'll be ready for a day out in the sun. It also comes in purple, lime green, black and white.
H&M Rib-Knit Cardigan
This cropped rib-knit cardigan comes in six colors that are perfect for spring. We're loving this pretty light blue, but the yellow and mint green are just as cute. H&M reviewers say it's lightweight, super soft and really flattering.
H&M Ribbed Jersey Dress
A simple black maxi dress that can be styled in so many different ways is a must-have for spring and summer. According to one reviewer, this easy breezy ribbed jersey dress makes the perfect vacay piece.
H&M Floral Wrap Dress
This floral wrap dress is made of 100% rayon and falls right above the knees. The wrapover front was designed to make this figure-flattering, the small orange flower pattern is soft and pretty. This dress comes in regular and plus sizes.
H&M High Waist Twill Pants
Create a fresh spring office look with these high waist twill pants. Reviewers say these pants get all the compliments and the material is also soft. It's also a really good price at $25.
H&M V-Neck Dress
Want to look glam on a budget? Just throw this calf-length v-neck dress on and done. It also comes in red and blue floral, which is really pretty, and black.
H&M Crop Jacket
Take your outfit to the next level with this cool $25 cropped denim jacket. You can wear this with dresses, shorts or chic wide leg pants.
H&M Slides
We love a cute pair of sandals you can easily slide on. These slides come in three colors: black, light purple and light taupe.
H&M Off-the-Shoulder Dress
This lovely lavender off-shoulder dress minidress is partly lined and made with 100% polyester. It features a flirty elasticized, ruffle-trimmed edge and wide sleeves. It also comes in white, black and a bright floral pink print.
H&M Sandals
According to one H&M review, these stylish strappy sandals are so comfortable to wear. It features a 1.75 inch block heel and would look so cute with dresses or slack.
H&M Cotton Dress
This flirty cotton minidress was made for a day at the beach. It comes in three colors and one floral pattern. It's also really affordable at just $17.
H&M Floral V-neck Dress
There's so much to love about this dress from the flattering silhouette and the sexy open back to the pretty all over pattern. Best part is, it's only $25.
H&M+ Smocked Top
This perfect for spring top features a flattering smocked bodice and peplum. The blue floral pattern is so pretty, but you can also get this in black.
H&M Balloon-Sleeved Dress
If you're looking for a dress that's cute and made for comfort, definitely check out this floral ballon-sleeved dress. According to reviews, it's light, airy and perfect for warmer days. It comes in three other colors and patterns, and it's only $25.
H&M Draped Dress
This draped floral dress perfectly blends cute and sexy. It's short, low-cut and features an elasticized sweetheart neckline. Pair this with a cropped denim jacket (like the one above) for a complete look.
H&M Knee-Length Dress
This knee-length short sleeve dress was made for hot summer days. According to one rave review, the dress is perfect. "I would buy again and again," they wrote. "The colors in this dress is a beautiful hue of blue, reminiscent of being in a field of sunflowers and dandelions. It's carefree and beautiful!" According to reviews, it runs large, so you may want to size down for the best fit.
H&M Knit Halterneck Dress
This playful halterneck minidress features a fun retro-inspired jacquard-knit pattern. This has compliment-getter written all over it.
H&M Flare Low Jeans
If you're looking for upgrade your jeans for the season, these must-have flare jeans from H&M are just $35.
H&M Smocked-Bodice Floral Dress
You can't help but smile when you're wearing a dress that's just as pretty, comfortable and affordable as this.
H&M Smocked-Bodice Dress
If you love the dress above, you may want to consider getting it in one of the solid colors like light yellow or beige. Right now they're on sale for just $12.
