The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Recruits New Star for "Gritty" Resistance Leader Role

The revolution will be televised.
E! News can confirm Christine Ko will join season five of the Hulu's award-winning series The Handmaid's Tale as Lily, described by the streamer as a "Gilead refugee who now is a leader in the Canada-based resistance movement." Like Rita, Lily was a "gritty and resourceful" Martha in Gilead, making her "no stranger to perilous situations," according to Hulu.
Season four of The Handmaid's Tale saw June (Elisabeth Moss) and the other escaped Handmaids murder Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), who had orchestrated a plea deal that would let him walk in exchange for his becoming a spy in Gilead.
Though the assassination gave June the revenge she desired, its consequences could be deadly. "For June, it could push her to infamy or it could push her to prison," creator Bruce Miller told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "She's a refugee who did this but, on the other hand, who is going to know? Who was there and who is going to tell them?"
Miller added that the murder could also reflect poorly on the other Handmaids, saying, "Anyone who looks at it can see a very different thing."
And though Commander Waterford is dead, the show is not done telling the story of how he and his wife, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), contributed to its creation. "The character dying doesn't mean Joe stops coming and being part of the cast," Bruce explained. "We do have quite a heavy flashback show."
In addition, Mrs. Waterford and their son will remain a central plot in the show, with Bruce teasing that Serena will be seeking her own revenge too. "Even though Serena didn't like Fred and they have a complicated relationship," says Miller, "it's now a June-Serena thing. She will want to find a way to metaphorically or realistically get June for this."
But he added that season four could also see the women come together again. As he put it, "What is the relationship between two women where one killed the other's abuser? It's complicated. They could be besties, who knows!"
The cast is currently filming season five, which is expected to premiere later this year.