The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Recruits New Star for "Gritty" Resistance Leader Role

Watch : Bradley Whitford Goes From "Handmaid's Tale" to "Perfect Harmony"

The revolution will be televised.

E! News can confirm Christine Ko will join season five of the Hulu's award-winning series The Handmaid's Tale as Lily, described by the streamer as a "Gilead refugee who now is a leader in the Canada-based resistance movement." Like Rita, Lily was a "gritty and resourceful" Martha in Gilead, making her "no stranger to perilous situations," according to Hulu.

Season four of The Handmaid's Tale saw June (Elisabeth Moss) and the other escaped Handmaids murder Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), who had orchestrated a plea deal that would let him walk in exchange for his becoming a spy in Gilead.

Though the assassination gave June the revenge she desired, its consequences could be deadly. "For June, it could push her to infamy or it could push her to prison," creator Bruce Miller told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "She's a refugee who did this but, on the other hand, who is going to know? Who was there and who is going to tell them?"

Miller added that the murder could also reflect poorly on the other Handmaids, saying, "Anyone who looks at it can see a very different thing."