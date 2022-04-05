Queens Star Naturi Naughton Marries Xavier “Two” Lewis in Star-Studded Ceremony

Watch : ABC's "Queens" Cast Sets the Record Straight About Show

Naturi Naughton is now a married queen!

The Queens star tied the knot with Xavier "Two" Lewis on April 2 in a lavish ceremony at the Midtown Collective in Atlanta. Some of the celebrity guests included Breakfast Club host Angela Yee, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea Morton, and Naturi's Power co-stars Omari Hardwick and LaLa Anthony, who caught the bouquet and commemorated the event on Instagram.

"Now what are the chances of me catching the bouquet at @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend??" the Think Like a Man actress captioned the post. "WE OUTSIIDDDEEEEEE OR NAH? somebody tell me what we doing?!!"

Xavier rocked an all-white tuxedo, while the bride looked gorgeous walking down the aisle holding a purple bouquet of flowers in a white gown complete with a floor-length train.

Xavier proposed to Naturi—mom to Zuri, 4, who she shares with an ex she has only referred to as Ben—in December 2020 after a year of dating. Omari, who was the best man on the big day, introduced the couple.