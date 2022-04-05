How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Feels About Ex James Kennedy's New Relationship

Watch : James & Raquel Reunion Breakup For Cameras?

Raquel Leviss is speaking her Vander-truth.

The Bravo star opened up about her ex-fiancé James Kennedy's new relationship on the April 1 episode of Katie Maloney's podcast, You're Gonna Love Me. She admitted that she wasn't exactly thrilled to see him move on so quickly.

The revelation came after Katie gave Raquel the following prompt: "I'm judging you if..."

"...you have a girlfriend after your engagement has ended in a one month period," Raquel responded, noting that it had barely been four weeks since she broke up with James before he started dating his now-girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

The couple didn't become Instagram official or make their red-carpet debut until March, but rumors of their romance began swirling in January, when James went to Las Vegas for his birthday and shared several Instagram Stories, including one that showed him holding hands with a mystery brunette.

James and Raquel had called off their engagement in December.