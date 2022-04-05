A Look at Christina Haack and Josh Hall's Whirlwind Romance: Revisit Their Road to Marriage

Watch : Christina Haack Slams People Criticizing Her New Relationship

Christina Haack and Josh Hall are building quite the life together.

The HGTV star and the real estate advisor are officially married, a source confirmed to E! News, with Christina flipping her last name to Hall both on her real estate license and on Instagram.

The big news comes about six months after the two confirmed their engagement and nine months after they made their relationship Instagram official. (Although, a recent social media post proved they've been together for at least a year).

Following the end of her nearly two-year marriage to Ant Anstead in in September 2020, (she and the Wheeler Dealers host, who is now dating Renée Zellweger, share 2-year-old son Hudson), "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself," the Christina on the Coast star explained of keeping her romance with Josh quiet. Having experienced another public breakup from Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa (the two are parents to Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6), she continued about Josh, "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."