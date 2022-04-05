A Look at Christina Haack and Josh Hall's Whirlwind Romance: Revisit Their Road to Marriage

Six months after news of their engagement broke, Christina Haack and Josh Hall have tied the knot. Scroll on to look back at the HGTV star and real estate advisor's road to the altar.

Watch: Christina Haack Slams People Criticizing Her New Relationship

Christina Haack and Josh Hall are building quite the life together.

The HGTV star and the real estate advisor are officially married, a source confirmed to E! News, with Christina flipping her last name to Hall both on her real estate license and on Instagram.

The big news comes about six months after the two confirmed their engagement and nine months after they made their relationship Instagram official. (Although, a recent social media post proved they've been together for at least a year). 

Following the end of her nearly two-year marriage to Ant Anstead in in September 2020, (she and the Wheeler Dealers host, who is now dating Renée Zellweger, share 2-year-old son Hudson), "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself," the Christina on the Coast star explained of keeping her romance with Josh quiet. Having experienced another public breakup from Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa (the two are parents to Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6), she continued about Josh, "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

Take a look back at all the fun that led them down the altar.

Instagram
March 2021

Sparks flew while Christina and Josh start spending time together. The couple recreated their March 2021 date a year later.

Instagram
July 2021

While on vacation for Christina's birthday, the couple posed for a photo on the beach and made their relationship Instagram official.

Instagram
August 2021

Months in, Christina had a message for any haters, noting she'll "turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude." As she later put it, "Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that's Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers."

 

Instagram
September 2021

Engaged! One day after celebrating Josh's birthday, Christina confirmed the couple's romance was anything but a flop. 

Instagram
October 2021

The pair celebrated the spooktacular season with a visit to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.

Instagram
December 2021

Just a few months later, they marked their first Christmas together.

christinahaack / Instagram
January 2022

"Building life together and enjoying some alone time," she captioned this sweet pic. "Love you Josh."

Instagram
February 2022

The following month, Christina enjoyed the "Best Valentine's weekend with my Valentine."

Instagram
March 2022

"Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen," Christina wrote on Instagram just a few days before news of her and Josh's marriage broke. "Never give up."

