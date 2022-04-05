Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married: Inside Their Journey From Friendship to Romance

Watch : Inside Kourtney & Travis' Oscars Cinderella Moment

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just updated their relationship status to married—and we're feeling this.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker tied the knot at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas April 4, just hours after attending the 2022 Grammys, where he performed alongside H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz. While the duo has yet to obtain a marriage license, this will be the first marriage for Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, and the third for Travis, who was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler. (He and Shanna are parents to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, as well as Shanna's 23-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya.)

While Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, have been friends and neighbors for years, their relationship turned romantic in late 2020. "Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney," a source told E! News at the time. "The chemistry and flirtation has always been there."