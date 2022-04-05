Murray Bartlett Is the Fitness Instructor of Our Dreams in Physical Season 2

Apple TV+ announced the premiere date for Physical season two, starring Rose Byrne and White Lotus breakout star Murray Bartlett.

By Cydney Contreras Apr 05, 2022 2:27 PMTags
TVRose ByrneCelebrities
Watch: Rose Byrne Was "Naive" About Foster Kids Before "Instant Family"

Who's ready to work up a sweat?

Rose Byrne is set to return to her role as Sheila Rubin in the Apple TV+ series Physical. Season two of the hit show, premiering June 3, will see Sheila continue to build her fitness empire after releasing her first workout video. But trouble looms on the horizon, with the streamer teasing that Sheila encounters "some new and bigger obstacles on her path" to success. In addition, Sheila finds herself "torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else."

Season two will also include the debut of White Lotus actor Murray Bartlett in the role of Vincent "Vinnie" Green, described as a "charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru, and pioneer of the late-night infomercial." His arrival on the scene, per Apple TV+, has Sheila "having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire." 

A first look photo shows Murray in cropped powder blue shorts and a matching tank top, while Rose's Sheila wears black tights and a slip dress.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Annie Weisman, the show creator, writer and executive producer, continues as showrunner for season two, with Stephanie Laing directing. 

Courtesy of Apple TV+

To find out when your favorite shows are premiering this spring, keep scrolling!

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa Sets the Record Straight on Kate Beckinsale Romance Rumors

2

New Marilyn Monroe Documentary Confirms Longtime "Family Secret"

3

Christina Haack Privately Marries Josh Hall After One Year of Dating

Courtesy of HBO Max
JULIA (HBO Max) - March 31

Sarah Lancashire transforms into Julia Child for HBO Max's JULIA, which premieres March 31.

Justin Stephens/Nickelodeon
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+) - March 31

Cosmo and Wanda are back! 

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premieres March 31 on Paramount+.

Cliff Lipson/CBS
How We Roll (CBS) - March 31

Based on the life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll stars Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Katie Lowes plays Tom's husband Jen and Mason Wells stars as his son Sam. Chi McBride portrays Tom's bowling mentor and Julie White rounds out the ensemble sitcom cast as Tom's overbearing mother Helen. 

Netflix
The Ultimatum (Netflix) - April 6

From the creators of Love Is BlindThe Ultimatum follows six different couples that are on the verge of marriage. The catch? One partner is ready to get married, the other, well, isn't. An ultimatum is issued and in just over eight weeks, the couples must either commit to marriage, or move on. 

Netflix
Élite (Netflix) - April 8

We'll be heading back to school soon, as Élite season five hits Netflix on April 8.

Hulu
Woke (Hulu) - April 8

Season two of Woke will hit the streamer on April 8.

HBO MAX
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) - April 8

A Black Lady Sketch Show returns with new episodes this April.

GISELLE HERNANDEZ/Paramount+
iCarly (Paramount+) - April 8

iCarly returns with Miranda Cosgrove April 8 on Paramount+.

Netflix
Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix) - April 15

The new Netflix drama debuts in April.

Greg LewisSony/AMC/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Better Call Saul (AMC) - April 18

Better Call Saul is coming to an end. The first part of the sixth and final season will premiere April 18.

Netflix
Russian Doll (Netflix) - April 20

Three years later, Russian Doll is back!

The Natasha Lyonne-led series returns to Netflix for season two on April 20.

Paramount+
The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+) - April 20

The Real World Homecoming is heading to New Orleans on April 20.

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) - April 21

Season two of The Flight Attendant will take flight in April.

Lindy Lin / Netflix
Selling Sunset (Netflix) - April 22

The Oppenheim Group returns to the office for season five on April 22.

HBO
Barry (HBO) - April 24

Bill Hader's Barry returns for its third season this April.

Gaslit (STARZ) - April 24

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in this dramatic retelling of the Watergate controversy.

Paramount+
The Offer (Paramount+) - April 28

The Miles Teller-fronted series about the making of The Godfather is set for an April 28 premiere.

Michelle Faye
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX) - April 28

FX's true crime thriller starring Andrew Garfield will be available exclusively on Hulu come April.

Greg Endries/SHOWTIME
ZIWE (Showtime) - May 1

Season two of ZIWE will arrive in May.

Courtesy of HBO Max
The Staircase (HBO Max) - May 5

The Colin Firth and Toni Collette-led series hits HBO Max in May.

IMDb TV
Bosch: Legacy (IMDb TV) - May 6

Spinoff series Bosch: Legacy—starring Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz—premieres May 6 on IMDb TV.

Quantrell Colbert/Alex Martinez/Bravo
Love Match Atlanta (Bravo) - May 8

The new Bravo series arrives Sunday, May 8.

Apple TV+
The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+) - May 13

The Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston-led series will hit Apple TV+ in May.

Peacock
Angelyne (Peacock) - May 19

Emmy Rossum portrays the real-life billboard queen Angelyne in the Peacock series of the same name, hitting the streaming service in May.

Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27

The galaxy may be far away, but Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date is not. Catch the new limited series on Disney+ May 27.

Netflix/Youtube
Stranger Things (Netflix) - May 27

Stranger Things season four is set to debut in two volumes. The first arrives on the streamer on May 27 and the second premieres July 1.

YouTube
America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 31

The 17th season of America's Got Talent returns in May.

The CW
Tom Swift (The CW) - May 31

The Nancy Drew spin-off debuts Tuesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Courtesy of Apple TV+
Physical (Apple TV+) - June 3

Rose Byrne continues to build her fitness empire in season two of Physical, premiering June 3.

NBC
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - June 6

American Ninja Warrior will return for season 14 in June.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates
Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa Sets the Record Straight on Kate Beckinsale Romance Rumors

2

New Marilyn Monroe Documentary Confirms Longtime "Family Secret"

3

Christina Haack Privately Marries Josh Hall After One Year of Dating

4

Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola's Causes of Death Confirmed

5

See Kristin Cavallari Kiss Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron On Set