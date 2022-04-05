Murray Bartlett Is the Fitness Instructor of Our Dreams in Physical Season 2

Watch : Rose Byrne Was "Naive" About Foster Kids Before "Instant Family"

Who's ready to work up a sweat?

Rose Byrne is set to return to her role as Sheila Rubin in the Apple TV+ series Physical. Season two of the hit show, premiering June 3, will see Sheila continue to build her fitness empire after releasing her first workout video. But trouble looms on the horizon, with the streamer teasing that Sheila encounters "some new and bigger obstacles on her path" to success. In addition, Sheila finds herself "torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else."

Season two will also include the debut of White Lotus actor Murray Bartlett in the role of Vincent "Vinnie" Green, described as a "charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru, and pioneer of the late-night infomercial." His arrival on the scene, per Apple TV+, has Sheila "having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire."

A first look photo shows Murray in cropped powder blue shorts and a matching tank top, while Rose's Sheila wears black tights and a slip dress.