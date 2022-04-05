Jason Momoa Sets the Record Straight on Kate Beckinsale Romance Rumors

Watch : Jason Momoa & Kate Beckinsale Dating?

Jason Momoa's chivalrous ways have caused him to be the center of dating rumors.

During a conversation with Extra published April 4, the Aquaman star, 42, shut down rumors of a possible romance between himself and Kate Beckinsale after they were seen getting cozy together at an Oscars 2022 after-party on March 27.

"It was cray," Momoa—who loaned the Underworld actress his coat—said. "Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2. Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold."

Reiterating his earlier answer, he added, "Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."

The rumors came a little more than two months after Momoa and Lisa Bonet, 54, announced that they were calling it quits after four years of marriage and more than a decade together.