Peter Thomas Roth has been one of my go-to skincare brands for years. Every product that I've tried has really come through for me. If I had an unlimited budget for skincare, I would love to try out every single Peter Thomas Roth product. While I'm still working toward that whole "unlimited skincare budget" thing, I am always on the hunt for some good skincare deals.
Once again, QVC has come through for me with another one of those "too good to pass up" deals. For a limited time, you can get $158 worth of Peter Thomas Roth anti-aging skincare products for just $39. That's an immediate "add to cart," right?
To learn more about this deal and which products it includes, keep on Scrolling.
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging 5-Piece Classics Kit
This five-piece Peter Thomas Roth set includes these classic products:
1. Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, which the brand says diminishes the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of aging. This cleansing gel is also great to remove makeup, dirt, and oil.
2. Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum's formula has time-released microencapsulated retinol at 1.5%, which the brand says helps gently exfoliate the skin "with a continuous burst of retinol all night long."
3. FirmX Peeling Gel, which is an exfoliating treatment that can smooth out skin without drying it out or irritating it.
4. Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum plumps the appearance of skin and hydrates, according to the brand.
5. Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Moisturizer delivers an incredible dose of hydration to the skin.
If you need a little more convincing to shop this deal, check out what QVC shoppers had to say about these individual products.
A fan of the FirmX Peeling Gel raved, "This is the product that turned me on to the entire PTR line. What I love is that it does an amazing job of resurfacing my very sensitive skin without making it red, itchy, dry or uncomfortable. THIS IS THE HOLY GRAIL OF SKIN PRODUCTS!"
A QVC shopper who uses the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum said, "Accurately titled "Water Drench". The products name truly is the perfect description for this serum. Not only is my skin more hydrated than ever, but my complexion has drastically improved leaving my skin supple and clear. LOVE LOVE LOVE this product!"
Another user of the FirmX Peeling Gel said, "Use it 2-3 times a week and it's fabulous. In the beginning you definitely have more balls of dead skin cells but as you use this regularly not as much. I wish I could use it everyday. Leaves skin bright and soft. I am 43 yo and have dark spots discoloration and I know nothing can clear it up (cause I have tried it all from high priced dermatology visits to drug store stuff). This has helped lighten the spots."
A Peter Thomas Roth shopper said "PTR is the holy grail. I love all of the products I've tried so far, and these are no different. They tingle a little because of the HA, but they're SO hydrating. I love that they cover your entire eye area. I put them in my skincare fridge to keep them cold. Seriously, you can't go wrong with these."
"Game charger, my must have. Easily removes any dead skin and leaves a perfect clean smooth palette to work with," a user of the FirmX Peeling Gel said.
