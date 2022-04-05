Christina Haack Marries Josh Hall in Private Ceremony After One Year of Dating

Christina Haack is officially off the market. A source confirms to E! News that the HGTV star has privately married her boyfriend of one year, Josh Hall.
While the couple has yet to make a statement about the nuptials, Christina has updated her Instagram name to Christina Hall and added an infinity emoji and a key emoji next to Josh's name in her bio. E! News has also obtained the Flip or Flop star's real estate license, which shows that her name has been changed to Christina Hall.
This relationship update comes just over a year after the duo first started spending time together in March 2021. A few months later, in July 2021, they were photographed in public together for the first time while catching a flight from Los Angeles to Mexico to celebrate Christina's birthday. At the time, a source told E! News, "They've been dating for the last few months." A few days later, Christina and Josh went Instagram official.
For Josh's birthday in September, Christina penned a sweet tribute to her boyfriend. "Happy birthday baby," Christina captioned a September 19 Instagram post. "You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection. It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success. Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology. I love you Josh."
The following day, on September 20, Christina confirmed the couple's engagement by updating her Instagram bio to show a ring emoji next to Josh's name.
The engagement came exactly a year after Christina announced her split from husband Ant Anstead. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote to her Instagram followers in September 2020. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
Christina and Ant, who has since moved on with Renée Zellweger, tied the knot in 2018 and share 2-year-old son Hudson.
Christina is also mom to Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6, who she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa.
TMZ was first to report the marriage news.