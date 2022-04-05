Christy Giles’ Husband Jan Cilliers Reacts to Her Cause of Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Jan Cilliers, the husband of Christy Giles, is speaking out after officials determined that the late model died of multiple drug intoxication.

Giles, 24, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, were left unresponsive outside two hospitals in Los Angeles after a night out in November. Both tested positive for multiple drugs in their system, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office. Giles died with a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine and gamma hydroxybutyrate acid—commonly referred to as GHB or the date rape drug—found in her system, according to her online records reviewed by E! News.

Cilliers exclusively told E! News that it was "surprising" that drugs were involved in her cause of death. "It's not like she was a regular drug user, you know what I mean?" he said. "But those two things are very concerning. Because one is a date rape drug and the second one is something that has been killing a lot of people recently."