How Lady Gaga’s Grammys Dress Honored Her Sister Natali Germanotta

Watch : Grammys 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Doja Cat, Biebers & More!

Lady Gaga isn't the only fashion star in her family.

At the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3, the "Love For Sale" singer served up several old Hollywood glamour looks, including one designed by her sister Natali Germanotta.

After scooping up her 13th Grammy for her Best Traditional Pop Vocal album for her second collaboration with Tony Bennett, Gaga posed for photos in a custom dyed, mint green satin silk velvet gown from her sister's Topo Studio design house. It also featured a hand-ruched heart bodice and hand-stoned feathered capelet.

She shared her appreciation on Instagram the day after the big event, writing, "thank you to @topostudiony for hand making this beautiful for me."

Before changing into her sister's creation, Gaga walked the Grammys red carpet in a one-shoulder, black and white Armani Privé gown featuring a panoramic train. Along with a sweeping updo hairstyle, she added delicate Tiffany & Co. jewelry including a show-stopping Schlumberger Potager Leaves necklace from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection.