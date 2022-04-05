How Lady Gaga’s Grammys Dress Honored Her Sister Natali Germanotta

Lady Gaga isn't the only fashion star in her family.
At the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3, the "Love For Sale" singer served up several old Hollywood glamour looks, including one designed by her sister Natali Germanotta.
After scooping up her 13th Grammy for her Best Traditional Pop Vocal album for her second collaboration with Tony Bennett, Gaga posed for photos in a custom dyed, mint green satin silk velvet gown from her sister's Topo Studio design house. It also featured a hand-ruched heart bodice and hand-stoned feathered capelet.
She shared her appreciation on Instagram the day after the big event, writing, "thank you to @topostudiony for hand making this beautiful for me."
Before changing into her sister's creation, Gaga walked the Grammys red carpet in a one-shoulder, black and white Armani Privé gown featuring a panoramic train. Along with a sweeping updo hairstyle, she added delicate Tiffany & Co. jewelry including a show-stopping Schlumberger Potager Leaves necklace from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection.
The 36-year-old then hit the stage in soft-green strapless Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown for her jazzy tribute performance to Tony.
This is hardly the first time Gaga has collaborated with her sister. Natali—who graduated from the Parsons School of Design in New York City before assisting designer Brandon Maxwell—served as Gaga's stylist for years. The 30-year-old also worked in the costume department on Gaga's 2018 film A Star Is Born and has designed a number of flashy stage costumes for the "Applause" singer.
Back in October, Gaga wore two Topo Studio looks—a sheer, sparkling nude gown adorned with feathers and a black velvet dress with a thigh-high slit and a gauzy sash—during a livestream concert.
Gaga even brought Natali as her plus one to both the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards—when the "Just Dance" singer won a Fashion Icon award—and the 2019 Oscars, where she referred to her sister as her "soulmate" while accepting the award for Best Original Song.
"I am so incredibly proud of you words can't describe," Natali wrote to her sister on Instagram in 2017. "Thank you for always inspiring me. Your love touches everyone around you. Sis, I love you forever."