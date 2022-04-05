Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After Attending Grammys With Justin Bieber

Watch : How Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Doing Amid Her Health Scare

Hailey Bieber's only intention is to set the record straight.

The model responded to an Instagram post by RadarOnline , which speculated that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Justin Bieber. The April 4 post said that fans believed the Saint Laurent "flowing gown" she wore on the 2022 Grammys red carpet was hiding a baby bump.

But Hailey debunked the "Baby" rumor with one simple comment: "I'm not pregnant leave me alone."

Hailey, 25, attended Grammys to support Justin, 28, and his eight Grammy nominations. Although he did not take home a golden gramophone, he still left with his date by his side. For the event, Justin wore an oversized Balenciaga suit, a pink beanie and Crocs.

While she's not currently pregnant, Hailey has been open about her desire to have children at some point.

In Justin's Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, the "Yummy" singer mentions, "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while goingthoem. Make sure I put family first," adding, "And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."