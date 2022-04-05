Alyssa Miller Reacts to "Gossip" About Her and Andrew Garfield's Relationship Status

Watch : Andrew Garfield Stumped by THIS Question at Oscars 2022

Is Spider-Man now a single man?

One month after Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated model Alyssa Miller, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, reports have surfaced claiming the stars have called it quits. However, amid rumors about their relationship status, Alyssa took to Instagram to share a selfie with Andrew. "If you must gossip at least use a cute photo," Alyssa, seemingly addressing the breakup speculation, captioned the April 4 post. "Lol love you AG."

The tick, tick...BOOM! star, 38, and Miller, 32, first sparked romance rumors in November, when they were spotted out together in New York City.

In February, a source confirmed to E! News that the pair were dating after they were photographed holding hands while leaving a tennis court in Malibu, Calif. At the time, an eyewitness to their sporty date told E! News that Garfield and Miller "were certainly happy in each other's company and not hiding anything."