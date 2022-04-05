Josh Brolin Confronts Psychedelic Forces In the Outer Range Trailer

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

Things are not all quiet on the Western front.

In the trailer for Prime Video's upcoming series Outer Range, Josh Brolin is forced to reckon with the fact that life on the ranch isn't quite what it seems—at least not anymore.

"This land, this family, it's always been kind of like a dream to me," he says in the trailer released April 5. "I figured one day I'd wake up."

It appears that day has come.

Brolin stars as Royal Abbott—we might watch this show for his name alone—"a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness," according to the streamer.

The trailer features the arrival of Autumn (Imogen Poots), who stumbles upon a mysterious drawing on a rock formation near the Abbotts' ranch. "The world's been waiting for something like this," she says. Something tells us Outer Range isn't all cowboys and rodeo clowns.

At the start of the series, the Abbott family is reeling from the disappearance of their daughter-in-law Rebecca, but things escalate when their neighbors, the Tillersons, make a play for their land. If we know anything about westerns—sci-fi or otherwise—it's that business really picks up when buying land is involved.