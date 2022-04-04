Exclusive

How Pete Davidson Is Introducing Kim Kardashian to His Inner Circle

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have begun to meet each other’s people! Find out how it went when Kim met Pete’s closest friends and family.

By Kelly Gilmore Apr 04, 2022 10:40 PMTags
Kim KardashianExclusivesKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Kim Kardashian Meets Pete Davidson's Inner Circle

Kim Kardashian has been keeping up with Pete Davidson's crew.

A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News that the SKIMS founder has met some of Pete's inner circle while visiting his home in New York.

"Pete was filming The Home for a few weeks in New Jersey and Kim came to visit in March," the source shared. "They got to spend time with his grandparents and some of his friends."

The source added that Pete "has loved showing her around Staten Island and his roots on a few recent trips," and Kim has enjoyed coming along for the ride.

"Kim has loved getting this inside peek into Pete's world and where he came from," the source said. "His family has been very nice and welcoming."

Back in March, fans got a glimpse of how Pete's family feels about Kim, when his mom entered the comment section of a fan account on Instagram. When a user wrote, "She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year" under a paparazzi photo of the couple. Pete's mom, Amy Waters Davidson, replied in a now-deleted comment, "Yayyyy!"

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

And the family approval is mutual on Kim's side. The Saturday Night Live star received a major stamp of approval from Khloe Kardashian, who commented, "I love this." on the Instagram-official photo of the couple that Kim posted on March 11. 

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola's Causes of Death Confirmed

2

Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Arrested on Felony Charge

3

New Marilyn Monroe Documentary Confirms Longtime "Family Secret"

Some VIPs that Pete hasn't yet met? Kim's kiddos: North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2. But on March 18, a separate source shared that it may just be a matter of time

"Kim loves having him around her family and sisters," the second source told E! News. "They are getting pretty serious and Kim's excited to incorporate him more into her life."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola's Causes of Death Confirmed

2

Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Arrested on Felony Charge

3

Grammys 2022 Criticized for Mislabeling Virgil Abloh During Tribute

4

New Marilyn Monroe Documentary Confirms Longtime "Family Secret"

5

Kristin Cavallari Says She's "Done With Narcissist Assholes"