See Kristin Cavallari Share A Kiss With Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron on Set

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are heating things up the desert.

The reality stars were spotted making out in Joshua Tree, Calif. on April 4. In the steamy photos, Kristin, 35, is wearing a long maxi dress, styled with a wester-inspired belt and boots, as she wraps her arms around Tyler, who is dressed in a t-shirt and jeans.

But this doesn't mean the Very Cavallari star and 29-year-old Bachelorette alum are an item. A source tells E! News that their kiss took place during a photo shoot for her Uncommon James brand, which she launched in 2017 to sell apparel, home goods and jewelry. Neither star has publicly commented about their true dynamic.

This isn't the first time the chemistry between the two stars has caught fans' attention. Back in February, Tyler dropped by E! News' Daily Pop where guest host Loni Love seemed determined to set him up with Kristin, who was also on set.