Samantha Morton’s Alpha Rises From the Ashes for Walking Dead Spin-Off

Alpha is coming back for blood.
Samantha Morton, who played the sadistic Alpha on seasons nine and 10 of The Walking Dead, has joined the cast of the upcoming anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.
The return of Alpha, who acted as the leader of The Whisperers and is the mother of Lydia (Cassady McClincy), comes as a bit of a surprise as she was—spoiler alert!—killed and decapitated by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in season 10.
Tales of the Walking Dead will follow individual characters—both old and new—from the The Walking Dead universe, so we think it's safe to assume Alpha's story will be of the prequel variety. But hey, a show about zombies doesn't always have to play by the rules!
Samantha is the first veteran cast member to join the show. The already-announced cast includes Anthony Edwards, Terry Crews, Jillian Bell and Parker Posey. The six-part series does not yet have a premiere date.
Tales of the Walking Dead is part of the larger Walking Dead cinematic universe, which continues to grow. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead is currently airing.
In March, AMC announced plans for a spin-off starring Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) called Isle of the Dead. The show will take place after the events of the original series, with the pair "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland."
In addition, an untitled Norman Reedus—Melissa McBride spin-off focusing on their characters, Daryl and Carol, will air in 2023.
There's so much Walking Dead content coming our way that it's like a zombie apocalypse! Sorry, we had to.
While we wait, watch the final season of The Walking Dead when it airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.