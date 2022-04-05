Sephora Spring Savings Sale 2022 Is Now Open to VIB Members: Here Are 20 Deals We’re Shopping

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a Sephora VIB member and have been holding off on making beauty purchases over the last week or so, get your wallet ready. The time to shop has finally come. From now until April 11, VIB tiered members can now save 15% off during the Sephora Spring Savings Event. It's the perfect time to stock up on beauty products you can't live without or try out a popular skincare brand or TikTok fave to see if they're really worth the hype.
Recently, we broke down everything you need to know about Sephora's Spring Savings Sale, including what's excluded in the sale, how many times you can use your discount and whether Same-Day Delivery still applies. You can check out all the answers to those questions and more right here.
Today we're answering the question: "What should I buy at the Sephora Spring Savings Event?"
There are so many great products on sale right now, many of which rarely ever get discounted. As much as we'd love to fill our basket with every single thing we want to try or stock up on, we'll narrow it down to just a few (more like, 20) must-haves. Check out our favorite deals below.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask gets all the love, as it should. But if you want something that's a little easier to apply while you're on-the-go or in need of some quick hydration, we highly recommend Laneige's Lip Glowy Balm. Naturally, it's not as thick as the mask, but it goes on nice and smooth, isn't sticky and does as good of a job at keeping your lips hydrated.
Tatcha The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser
Tatcha's Rice Wash Cleanser will leave your skin feeling fresh, clean and so, so soft. You'll be obsessed after just one use. It's gentle enough for sensitive skin and it smells really nice too. Plus, a little goes a long way, so a standard size tube can last you a pretty good while.
Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Acid Serum
This new offering from Glow Recipe is a "powerful yet soothing" serum that was formulated to visibly refine pores, smooth uneven texture and reduce the appearance of acne and blemishes. Out of nearly 400 Sephora reviews, 99% of reviewers say they'd recommend this. According to one, the serum "smells divine," while another said it left their face looking hydrated and clearer than ever before.
Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
We love pretty much anything and everything clean beauty brand Biossance comes out with, and this vitamin C facial oil has to be one of our faves. It feels so luxurious on and just gives the skin a nice fresh glow. It's gentle enough for sensitive skin types, and one bottle will last you a while. It is a bit of a splurge, but it's one we think is definitely worth buying during the Sephora Spring Savings Sale.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
As fans of Laneige's Water Bank Moisture Cream, we're excited to try their new Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, which was formulated to leave your skin hydrated for up to 100 hours. It contains super moisturizing ingredients including blue hyaluronic acid, which is said by the brand to absorb better and faster to deliver deep, lasting hydration. It also has squalane and ceramide to provide moisture. According to reviews, it really soaks right in and leaves your skin feeling extra hydrated. It's an add to basket for us.
Youth to the People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream with Ashwagandha + Reishi
This deep moisture cream from Youth to the People is a skin saver for anyone with reactive skin. Whenever we try products that causes bad irritation, we just put this on and after a day or two, our skin is practically back to normal. According to numerous reviews, we're not the only ones obsessed with this holy grail moisturizer. It's thick but not too heavy, and it's super hydrating.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
As one Sephora reviewer put it, Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is "unfortunately worth the hype." It's really refreshing and just gives the skin a soft, pretty glow. It's definitely one of those treat yourself kind of products, and with the 15% discount we recommend you do!
Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 PA +++
Since the weather is nice and warm, and many of us are spending more times outdoors, sunscreen is a must. This 100% non-nano zinc SPF 30 sunscreen protects and hydrates even the most sensitive skin. Not only is it fast-absorbing to the point of invisibility, it's also clean and comes in recyclable packaging.
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter
Numerous Sephora reviewers called Josie Maran's best-selling Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter their favorite body butter/lotion of all time, and we're right there with them. It just melts right into your skin and does an amazing job at keeping it moisturized the whole day. No matter how many other body butters we try, we always find ourselves going back to this.
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer
Touchland's award-winning Power Mist Hand Sanitizers caught our attention due to their sleek packaging and colorful options. You can fit these even in the smallest of bags. These are made with 70% ethyl alcohol, which is said to kill up 99% of the most common germs and bacteria. It also contains aloe vera and lemon essential oil to moisturize, nourish and purify.
Moroccanoil All in One Leave-In Conditioner
We've tries all kinds of different leave-in conditioners and none come close to Moroccanoil's All in One Leave-In Conditioner. It smells really nice, works really well at detangling and it leaves you hair looking and feelings so soft. We're definitely stocking up on these.
Olaplaex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme
Everyone has an Olaplex product or two they completely swear by, and the No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme has to be one of ours. This works wonders on damaged hair, and makes it look and feel brand new. You can definitely use other Olaplaex products with this, but we've found it delivers great results all on its own.
Color Wow Money Mask Deep Hydrating & Strengthening Hair Treatment
Want to achieve hair that's silky smooth, glossy and healthy-looking? Get yourself Color Wow's Money Mask Deep Hydrating and Strengthening Hair Treatment. It's a transformative hair mask created by celeb stylist Chris Appleton, and was made to give you "super glossy, expensive-looking hair." We've had this for a few weeks now and we're loving it so far. The texture is really interesting and fun, almost jelly-like. It's easy to put on, a little goes a long way and it really does give your hair a nice healthy-looking shine.
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
Ilia's award-winning Super Serum Skin Tint provides light, dewy coverage and sun protection. It's made with hydrating ingredients such as squalene and hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to smooth texture and refine uneven skintone. It's makeup and skincare in one, which we love. It has over 1,000 five-star reviews and one shopper say it gives you a beautiful dewy look all day. If you've been curious to try this skin tint, now's the perfect time to do so.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen
The Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen is one of the newer offerings from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, but it's already getting rave reviews. According to one reviewer, it "literally feels/looks like your normal skin and you don't need to set it with setting powder." Another said it blends into the skin beautifully and gives it a nice glow. If you're a VIB, you can try it today for 15% off.
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand
Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Contour Wand is the only cream contour you need. It's super easy to use, blends nicely and looks very natural on. There's a reason these sell out all the time. If you hurry, you may be able to snag one for yourself during Sephora's Spring Savings Event.
GXVE by Gwen Stefani Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick
No doubt, Gwen Stefani knows how to do a red lip. If you want to get her gorgeous signature red lip, add the Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick to your basket. It's part of her recently launched beauty line and shoppers are already obsessed with this lipstick. Many say they're non-drying, stay on all day and get a ton of compliments.
Givenchy Rose Perfecto Tinted Liquid Balm
Sephora's Spring Savings Sale is the perfect opportunity to try new products that happen to catch your eye for a discounted price. We were immediately curious about Givenchy's Rose Perfecto Tinted Liquid Balm for the pretty signature Givenchy packaging and the unique swirly pink shades. It's described as the "first marbled lip balm infused with skincare and a hint of color," and is made with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and pink pepper extract.
According to one reviewer, "There are so many different lip balms on the market but this one is special. It leaves my lips moisturized in a way regular lip balm can't." There are six shades to choose from, and we're definitely adding one to our basket.
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum
If you're in the market for a new scent for the season, Sephora's spring sale is the best time to shop. One we have our eye on is the top-rated Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum. It's a bold, warm floral scent with notes of lavender, orange blossom and vanilla extract. It's a scent that celebrates freedom and was made for "those who live by their own rules."
According to the numerous rave reviews, it's a must-buy for sure. One reviewer wrote, "I wouldn't get along with anyone who rates this scent less then five stars. This makes me smell and feel rich. Perfect scent for anytime. Not overwhelming and it lasts." Another said it's a perfume that'll make you feel sexy. Plus, that bottle is so gorgeous and luxe.
Looking for other great products to shop at Sephora? We Tried the Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector: Here's Our Honest Review.