How to Rock the Latest Spring Shoe Trends for Under $60

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'Tis the season for sandals!
Now that we are finally in April, it's time to swap your winter boots for some open-toe shoes. Whether you're headed on vacation or staying local, we rounded up this season's hottest sandals, sneakers and pumps to complete your warm weather wardrobe. The best part? They're all under $60!
Below, check out our favorite styles from places like Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, DSW and more.
Nine West Pool Platform Slide Sandal
These futuristic platform slides are a must for the many beach and pool days ahead of you.
Cloudair Womens Cooper Open Toe Platform Sandal
We have a feeling you'll wear these platform sandals on repeat. They'll go with just about anything!
Marc Fisher Gavery Sandal
Pair these strappy sandals with a slip dress and you've got yourself the perfect date night look.
ASOS Design Wide Fit Nyla Heeled Mules
Whether you want to add a pop of color to your office or brunch outfits, these bold mules will help you do just that.
Topshop Romance Faux Shearling Mule in Lilac
Although temperatures are rising, faux fur sandals are everywhere. To be honest, we're here for it!
Urban Sport Squeezy Slide Sandal
Available in eight everyday hues, you can get a pair for every day of the week. They have a cushioned sole to keep you comfortable while you're running around doing errands.
BP. Netta Platform Sandal
These platform sandals are great for events and formal occasions. They also come in gold and pink!
Arqa Women's High Heel Pump
These pumps are an incredible designer dupe! Not to mention, embellished shoes are going to be one of the biggest trends this season.
Jeffrey Campbell Danae Curb Link Slide Sandal
We love how you can dress these link sandals up or down!
Coconuts by Matisse Ocean Ave Espadrille Platform Slide Sandal
Espadrille platforms are a staple in the spring and summer. You can't beat the price tag!
Vans Old Skool Sneakers in Purple
Vans never go out of style! These pastel sneakers will help you get excited for spring.
Uacllcau Women's Bow Heeled Sandals
You can get these adorable bow sandals in 12 colors to match your spring color palette.
BP. Urma Slide Sandal
These braided slides will go well with dresses, shorts or jeans.
Syl Slip-On Heeled Sandal
Score $30+ off these trending sandals! You can also get them in pink, cognac, green and rhinestone.
Still in the mood to shop? Check out the best deals on prom dresses!