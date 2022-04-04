Your American Idol Fan Favorites Are Returning for a Special Reunion Episode

Watch : Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Talk "American Idol" Season 20

Hold the (micro)phone, American Idol is getting a reunion!

In honor of the singing competition's 20th season, some of the series' biggest names will grace the American Idol stage for The Great Idol Reunion on May 2. The artists include: Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler.

And we are living for this nostalgia. According to Deadline, who first reported the news, the singers will be paired as followed: Season two winner Studdard with season six winner Sparks; season 10 runner-up Alaina with season 10 winner McCreery; Season seven winner Cook with season eight winner Allen; season 17 winner Hardy with season 17's Booth, season 16 winner Poppe with runner up Hutchinson; and season 19's Spence and Kinstler.

"It's a testament to this show's incredible legacy that we are able to celebrate 20 years of American Idol in this extraordinary way," showrunner and executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick said of the reunion. "We are so thrilled to welcome back some of our most beloved alumni from over the years to reunite on the Idol stage."

"American Idol continues to create superstars just as it has done since 2002," she added, "and bringing back these Idol Icons is the perfect way to herald the next generation."

But this isn't the first time an alum has taken the stage. Sparks returned earlier this season to act as a mentor.