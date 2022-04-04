Calia Teams up With Shawn Johnson, Dascha Polanco, Hannah Bronfman & Alexandra O’Laughlin for Campaign

We interviewed Shawn Johnson East, Hannah Bronfman, Dascha Polanco, and Alexandra O'Laughlin because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. The products shown are from a brand that they endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A new era in activewear is upon us. Calia just introduced the brand's first ever Calia Collective for its new Choose What Fits campaign. This group is led by Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East, actress Dascha Polanco, wellness entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman, and golf journalist Alexandra O'Laughlin. The four of them came together with a unified goal to help inspire and motivate all women.

In an exclusive interview with E!, Dascha said, "Wearing activewear, or just clothes in general, that you feel good in really adds to your day. It just gives you that little push you may need to accomplish your goals." Hannah explained, "Sometimes, showing up can be the hardest part. If you can feel good in the clothes that you're wearing, it's easier to have that confidence to show up and put yourself out there."

Calia has fashionable and functional sports bras, leggings, tops, outwear, and more in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Check out some of the pieces from Shawn, Dascha, Hannah, and Alexandra's campaign below.