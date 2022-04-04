Nikki Glaser Shares Her Hot Takes on Pete Davidson, Jason Momoa and More Hollywood Hunks

Nikki Glaser is ready to shoot her shot with some of Hollywood's biggest hotties.
The actress and comedian stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on April 4 for a fun game of "One Night Stand or He's My Man" with hosts Loni Love and Crystal Kung Minkoff, in addition to chatting about her new E! reality series, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?. So how do her hot takes compare to most people's?
The game's first heartthrob up for debate was Pete Davidson, and Glaser admitted she would love to be added to his star-studded list of ex-girlfriends, selecting "He's My Man."
"I feel like he's confident, he's maturing, you kind of want to save him; he's complicated, he's honest," she shared. "He's definitely not someone that I would have success with, but I always go after the unattainable."
Next up, pictures of Jason Momoa left Glaser speechless, adding him to her "He's My Man" picks. "I really don't know anything about him except what I see," she said. "He could teach me hair care—I don't know, we can share hair products."
Also earning the title of "He's My Man" was the one and only Michael B. Jordan. "Why do I think I deserve all these men long-term," Glaser joked. "I don't know how I'm gonna make this work."
She did, though, pass on one very in-demand superhero: Captain America himself, Chris Evans.
"When stars get on social media, you start to see what they're really like, and you're like, ‘Oh, you don't have much going for you outside of being an actor and being really hot,' no offense," she revealed. "I just think I'd be bored. Is that rude?"
Glaser also said that fans will get to see a "real" look at her dating life in her new E! show, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, messy parts and all.
"I made a point not to clean my room, I didn't wear makeup, I didn't get new outfits," she said. "This is actually real. I look like hell in this. You are gonna see me looking really rough, and it's funny!"
The series was inspired by her experience moving back in with her parents during the pandemic, choosing to stay in the Midwest afterward and leaving her "Hollywood, New York, jet-setting lifestyle" behind.
"It really is what my life is like and I really stayed true to making it as real as it is because that's kind of what I was always wanting from reality shows," she shared. "I just want to see that ‘the stars are just like us,' kind of thing."
Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? premieres May 1 at 9 p.m. on E!.