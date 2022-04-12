You'll Be Southern Charmed by Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo's Cutest Pics

Southern Charm's Craig Conover and Summer House's Paige DeSorbo are the ultimate Bravo power couple. Take a look at all of their sweetest photos.

Watch: Craig Conover Relives EMBARRASSING Fan Meet & Greet

Is there anything cuter than a Bravo crossover couple? 

Considering how adorable Southern Charm's Craig Conover and Summer House's Paige DeSorbo are together, we'd have to say no.

The pair met while filming Winter House, and now, they're practically inseparable. Paige is even set to make several appearances on the new season of Southern Charm

Craig has also been spotted on the current iteration of Summer House, but he and Paige weren't exclusively dating while filming last year, so fans watched as they got off to a rocky start when rumors began to swirl about a potential romance between him and Kristin Cavallari. Paige may not have been Craig's girlfriend at the time, but she naturally had a few questions. Had he and Kristin hooked up? Were they still hooking up? 

Luckily, the drama was short-lived. Within a few months, Craig and Paige were official! "We openly dated around until it just got to the point where, you know, you like one person so much that you don't want to do that anymore," Craig exclusively told E! News in March. 

Craig and Paige are now "having a lot of fun and spending more time with each other," the Southern Charm star added, "and just happy."

Keep scrolling to see all of the couple's cutest pics together!

