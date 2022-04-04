New Marilyn Monroe Documentary Confirms Longtime "Family Secret"

Watch : Remembering Marilyn Monroe 58 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Marilyn Monroe's storied life continues to be a source of fascination.

Yet another documentary about the Some Like It Hot actress is set for release, and this project claims to resolve a mystery that even Marilyn sought answers to: the identity of her biological father. Born Norma Jeane Baker, the star grew up in and out of foster homes as her mother struggled to make ends meet.

According to Variety, Label News has wrapped production on Marilyn, Her Final Secret, a one-hour documentary that details the star's fraught search for her father and includes the results of a DNA test. The production company told the outlet that producers tested a strand of Marilyn's hair—taken by the person who embalmed her in 1962—to extract her DNA profile, then compared it to a sample of saliva from the great-grandchild of her suspected father, Charles Stanley Gifford.

Director Francois Pomès confirmed that the production uncovered a long held "family secret."