Carrie Underwood Announces That Her "Sweet" Dog Ace Died on Grammys Night

Watch : Carrie Underwood's Most Relatable Mom Moments

Carrie Underwood is mourning the death of her beloved pup Ace.

In a post shared to Instagram, the 39-year-old singer announced that he passed away on April 3.

"Last night my sweet Ace left this world…he will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed," she wrote on April 4, sharing a series of photos of the cute canine. "He was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest! He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours and 2 kids…always ready to snuggle and play…through all the highs and lows."

Underwood—who shares sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with husband Mike Fisher—called Ace a "true friend and a good boy till the very end," adding, "I love you, sweet Ace…see you on the other side…"

The American Idol alum received an outpouring of messages from her fans and fellow artists, including Miranda Lambert. "So sorry," she wrote. "I know how bad that hurts. Sendin love your way."