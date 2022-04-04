Carrie Underwood Announces That Her "Sweet" Dog Ace Died on Grammys Night

Carrie Underwood is mourning the death of her beloved pup Ace.
In a post shared to Instagram, the 39-year-old singer announced that he passed away on April 3.
"Last night my sweet Ace left this world…he will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed," she wrote on April 4, sharing a series of photos of the cute canine. "He was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest! He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours and 2 kids…always ready to snuggle and play…through all the highs and lows."
Underwood—who shares sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with husband Mike Fisher—called Ace a "true friend and a good boy till the very end," adding, "I love you, sweet Ace…see you on the other side…"
The American Idol alum received an outpouring of messages from her fans and fellow artists, including Miranda Lambert. "So sorry," she wrote. "I know how bad that hurts. Sendin love your way."
April 3 just so happened to be Grammys night. Not only was Underwood nominated in two categories—she took home the Best Roots Gospel Album trophy for My Savior—but she also performed her new song "Ghost Story" on stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Later on, the "Just a Dream" star teared up while discussing what it meant to receive recognition for My Savior.
"This album is one that I have always wanted to make," she told the Recording Academy. "So I feel like it came at the right time and it was just so important to me. So the fact that I get to take this home, I mean, it's blowing my mind, and my heart is so full, and I'm just so proud of it. So, I'm excited and happy."
Just two weeks ago, Underwood, who is also a pet parent to dogs Penny and Zero, gave a sweet shout-out to her four-legged friends in honor of National Puppy Day.
"My babies might be all grown up now (even got one in diapers), but they'll always be puppies in my heart!" she wrote on Instagram alongside several pics of her dogs. "Be extra sweet to those furry family members today!"