Kristin Cavallari Says She's Ready for a Relationship, But "Done With Narcissist Assholes"

Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about her love life.
On April 3, the Uncommon James CEO participated in a candid Instagram Q&A. The No. 1 question followers had: whether or not she's dating!
So what's her answer? "I've honestly needed the past two years to work through some heavy stuff," Kristin shared. "I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I'm ready for a relationship."
But Kristin, are you dating someone?
"I realize that didn't really answer that question," she continued. "Let's just say this: When you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it's amazing what you will start to attract."
While Kristin may not be ready to tell all about her romantic life, the mother of three can say without hesitation that she is happy. She also has enjoyed being single, which has allowed her to focus on various businesses and the three kids she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler.
"I think it's crucial to be happy on your own before entering into a relationship," she said. "No one can make you happy or fill a void. That's an inside job."
Back in April 2020, Kristin and Jay announced they were breaking up after 10 years of marriage. Despite a public divorce that made headlines for several months, the former MTV reality star said she would absolutely consider getting married again. There's just one thing she needs to do: find the right guy.
"I still very much believe in marriage and I've had tremendous growth over the past two years so I will be entering a new relationship as a different person which really excites me," she said during her recent Instagram Q&A. "I need my rock. Someone who is so comfortable in their own skin who is stable and has their own s—t going on. I want a good, sweet guy. I'm done with narcissist assholes thank you very much."
And for all the eligible bachelors out there with their eyes on Kristin, there's something you should know. She's open to expanding her family, too.
"My life feels very full with my three," she said, "buttttt I would be open to one more."