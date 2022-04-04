Affordable Prom Dresses: The 20 Best Deals Under $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Prom night is a big deal for many high schoolers. There are some teens that even go to more than one prom in a single year. This is an exciting time to create lifelong memories, take great photos, and of course, to dress up.
A lot of high school students haven't had the opportunity to attend an in-person prom in recent years due to pandemic-related precautions, which makes this year's prom a highly anticipated event. However, a special night like prom can also be a little stressful once you add up the costs. Your prom ticket, transportation, outfit, shoes, hair and makeup, and corsage, are just some of those purchases that can really add up to quite a pretty penny. Thankfully, there are so many elegant, unique prom dresses that look amazing at a very accessible price point.
Whether you're going for a long gown or midi-dress, there are so many affordable options at Lulus, Showpo, Windsor, and Beginning Boutique that should be on your radar.
Lulus Let There Be Romance Slate Blue Burnout Floral Maxi Dress
You're going to love this beautiful maxi dress. It has an allover floral design and adjustable straps so you can customize your fit. It is also available in a bold, bright yellow and navy blue.
Windsor Iris One-Shoulder Crepe Dress
Bring some elegance to the dance floor with this classic one-shoulder number.
Beginning Boutique Romantic Nights Green Formal Midi Dress
You'll be the center of attention in this bright green mid-length dress.
Showpo Typical Lover Dress in Navy Lace
This mid-length dress is perfect for a junior prom. The allover lace is gorgeous. It also comes in white and it's available in sizes ranging from 0 to 16.
Lulus With Passion Pink Floral Print Jacquard Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Wow. The phrase "pretty in pink" doesn't do this look justice. It is absolutely stunning and unique, but timeless at the same time.
Lulus Garden Bliss Navy Blue Cutout Maxi Dress
This dress's fluttering sleeves are demure and beautiful. And then there's a subtle cut-out at the back, which adds a little something extra. This gown is available in many colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Showpo Loving Blind Dress in Navy Velvet
Velvet is not just for the holidays. This gathered midi-dress is a stellar prom look. You can also get this one in red.
Showpo More Than This Ruffle Strap Maxi Dress in Light Blue
This Cinderella blue dress is stylish and elegant with a tie at the back. It's available in sizes ranging from 0 to 16 in six colors.
Windsor Allie Stretch Satin Ruched Mermaid Dress
This royal blue color is a total head-turner and the lace-up detailing at the back is just to die for.
Windsor Kaleigh Off Shoulder Dress
This dress has ruching down the sides and a classy, asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder neckline. You can get this beauty in five colors.
Windsor Johanna Formal Convertible Ties Satin Dress
This is multiple dresses in one. You can cross the ties as shown or you can create a multitude of other looks for other occasions. This gown also comes in navy and green too.
Lulus Evening Gala Gold Satin Mermaid Maxi Dress
Go for the glam with this shiny gold gown.
Lulus Glamorous Glitz Shiny Teal Green One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Get your shine on with this green, glittery dress. Or if you feel prettier in pink, it's also available in other colorways.
Lulus Feel the Romance Burgundy Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Bring a boho aesthetic to the big night with this off-the-shoulder maxi dress, which comes in four colors.
Windsor Sinéad Formal Asymmetrical Ruched Dress
There's nothing boring about this beige ruched dress. It's luxurious and elegant for prom at a super affordable price point.
Windsor Leslie Off-The-Shoulder Mermaid Dress
This off-the-shoulder mermaid dress is super glamorous for the dance.
Lulus Waltzed Into My Heart Lilac Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress
This princess-style gown is absolutely lovely for prom. No one would ever guess that it costs $99 either.
Lulus Tier and There Hunter Green Tiered Trumpet Hem Maxi Dress
Wear this tiered dress and you will receive a ton of compliments all night long. You'll want to get it in other colors too.
Lulus Aveline Mauve Pink Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
An off-the-shoulder dress will never go out of style.
Lulus Emely Sequin Mesh Double X-Back Midi Formal Dress
This LBD is super special thanks to the allover sequins.
