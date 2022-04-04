Grace and Frankie Creators Say a Christmas Movie Could Be Coming

Watch : "Grace and Frankie" Is Binge-Worthy!

Ho, ho, hold on: Grace and Frankie may get a Christmas movie?

Break out the mistletoe, because it looks that way. The Jane Fonda– and Lily Tomlin–led comedy—which premiered in 2015 and will cement its place as Netflix's longest-running series with its seventh and final season this month—may not be finished yet.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, creators Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris were asked whether they felt like they got to explore every story line they wanted to, or whether there were narrative stones left unturned. The answer? No, but "If you'd like to see a Christmas movie, we'll consider it," Morris said.

"There was no episode that I can think of where we go, 'Oh my God, I can't believe we didn't get to tell that story,'" Kauffman added. "There's nothing I can think of off the top of my head. We had lots of things we always wanted to look into but either didn't have the time, or it just didn't make sense in whatever arc we were telling. But none of them are things that I am burning to say."