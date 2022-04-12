How Years of Rejection Taught Garcelle Beauvais She Really Could Make it Anywhere

Watch : Garcelle Beauvais: "It's About Time" a Black Woman Joined "RHOBH"

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

One could argue Garcelle Beauvais received her first lesson in navigating the cutthroat waters of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when she was just 16.

As she detailed in her newly released memoir, Love Me As I Am, the bold, Haiti-, Boston- and Miami-bred high schooler had been booked as an extra for an orange juice commercial when she approached the lead actress, "and said, 'I want to do what you're doing!'" only to be given the brush-off.

"She wasn't having any of it," Beauvais joked in an exclusive interview with E! News. "She was like, 'You're on your own, girl.'"