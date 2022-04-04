This Chicago Fire Fan Favorite Is in Talks to Return for the Season Finale

This news is hotter than the fires Truck 81 is putting out!
Chicago Fire's season 10 is well underway, but a fan favorite may make an appearance just in time for the finale. During the #OneChicago Day press junket, co-showrunner Derek Haas revealed that he's in talks with Jesse Spencer, a.k.a. firefighter Matt Casey, to return for the last episode of the season, TVLine reports.
"That would be amazing. That would be a coup for our show if we could talk Jesse into coming back," Haas said on March 30. "So status on that is all systems looking good. And yes, I talked to him last week so I'm very hopeful that that's going happen."
Though Haas doesn't want to "promise anything until cameras are rolling," he explained, "It is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and [his girlfriend Sylvie] Brett in the [season] finale, because giant, big exciting things are going to be happening. This will be the best finale ever, I'll go ahead and say it."
Best finale ever? Wow, it's a great day to be a Chicago Fire fan.
Spencer exited the series back in October after 10 seasons, during the show's 200th episode. His reason for leaving? He realized he had been working on network television for 18 years.
"I called Derek [Haas] and broke him the news," he told TVLine at the time, "said I thought it was time to leave the show, and he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes.
"It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start," he continued, "but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there's some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time."
Before Chicago Fire, Spencer appeared on House from 2004 to 2012, and the Australian soap Neighbours from 1994 to 2005.
But before we can see Spencer's return, tune into Chicago Fire when it airs Wednesdays on NBC.
E! News and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.