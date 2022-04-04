Pete Davidson and Scott Disick's Bromance Continues Thanks to Kim Kardashian's Pink Golf Cart

Pete Davidson knows how to roll up in style.
Over the weekend, the Saturday Night Live star decided to stop by his new friend Scott Disick's house to deliver some food in a new ride: girlfriend Kim Kardashian's pink golf cart.
"Good to see ya," Scott joked when filming Pete's grand entrance, which he posted to his Instagram Story on April 3. "Thanks for dropping the pizza off. Take care. Love Postmates."
For those trying to figure out why that pink vehicle looks so familiar, it was Kris Jenner's Christmas gift to her daughter. In fact, the SKIMS founder confirmed that her mom gifted every one of her children a new Moke golf cart for the holiday season. "Oh my god! Look at our Christmas presents from my mom," Kim said at the time. "How cool!"
Fancy rides asides, Scott's latest video proves once again that he's developed a friendship with Pete.
While the pair enjoyed a boys' night in March, a source previously shared with E! News that both Scott and Pete get along well.
"They have become good friends," the source explained. "They both have the best sense of humor, and it's always fun when they're together."
The source noted that Pete and Scott have hung out several times—sometimes "without Kim or any of the sisters" present—and have struck up a fast friendship.
As for what Kim thinks about the new bromance? The source shared that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star finds the pair "cute."
While Scott's relationship with Kim's boyfriend may be growing, the same can't be said for his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé Travis Barker.
While there's no bad blood, Scott's history with Kourtney—the mother of his three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7— makes things a little bit different.
"Travis is also around at family events so they cross paths a lot," the source explained. "They are cordial but don't have a close relationship. It's hard for Scott to be around him and Kourtney. He's not over it."