2022 Grammys: Why Carrie Underwood's Latest Win Is Extra Special

Carrie Underwood is no stranger to the Grammys, but her win at the 2022 awards show was especially meaningful.

The singer shared as much backstage at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden on April 3 after scoring the Best Roots Gospel Album Grammy for My Savior. Getting emotional, Carrie even warned reporters in the press room that she might start crying while explaining the award's significance. "I feel like this is one of the most important bodies of work I've ever been a part of, been able to do," Carrie said. "This is one thing that I've wanted to do, literally, my whole career."

"I've wanted to make this album, and I got to," she added. "This just means the world to me."

Cue the anticipated tears. "Man," Carrie joked, "I didn't last any length of time, did I?"

But the emotional reaction made sense. After all, the gospel trophy marked the American Idol alum's eighth Grammy win.